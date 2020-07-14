Sweetwater County records high new reports of COVID-19

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 14, 2020) — Sweetwater County set a one-day high for new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website showed 12 new cases of versus in the county. The previous one-day high was nine on June 25. Sweetwater County’s total case count is now listed at 140, the fifth-most in the state between Freemont, Laramie, Uinta, and Natrona counties.

Advertisement

Altogether, The WDH reported 39 new cases statewide Monday spread out over ten counties. Other counties with at least one new case were Fremont, Goshen, Laramie, Natrona, Sheridan, Sublette, Teton, Uinta, and Weston.

Wyoming’s probable case number rose by only three Monday to 359 with recoveries improving by 35 to now total 1,131. The state’s testing numbers increased by over 800 to 56,993.

Advertisement

Gov. Mark Gordon announced on Monday, that Wyoming’s current Public Health Orders will be extended through Friday, July 31, as the state continues to see increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases.

A press release from Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon’s Office stated over the past 14 days, Wyoming has averaged 27 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 per day, with 342 new cases confirmed since July 1. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is reported to be 17, the most since April 22.

While the total numbers of tests completed have continued to grow in Wyoming, the percentage of tests that come back positive for COVID-19 has remained steady with a cumulative total average of 2.9%. (See the story on Governor Gordon’s press release here)

Advertisement

Here is a breakdown of all 23 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Monday: Albany (44, -), Big Horn (26, -), Campbell (71, -), Carbon (16, -), Converse (17, -), Crook (7, -), Fremont (345, +1), Goshen (8, +1), Hot Springs (9, -), Johnson (17, -), Laramie (221, +6), Lincoln (34, -), Natrona (142, +3), Niobrara (1, -), Park (75, -), Platte (3, -), Sheridan (25, +4), Sublette (6, +2), Sweetwater (140, +12), Teton (130, +5), Uinta (167, +3), Washakie (38, -), and Weston (3, +2).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Monday: Albany (5), Big Horn (4), Campbell (17), Carbon (13), Converse (11), Fremont (42), Goshen (2), Hot Springs (3), Johnson (4), Laramie (117), Lincoln (7), Natrona (25), Niobrara (1), Park (9), Platte (1), Sheridan (8), Sublette (4), Sweetwater (10), Teton (32), Uinta (38), and Washakie (5).