Sweetwater County reports 2 of the state’s 3 new COVID-19 cases

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 4, 2020) — Sweetwater County’s number of COVID-19 cases increased by two Wednesday. The county’s total of lab-confirmed cases is now 24.

According to information from Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, the two new cases are in the same household. One is a Rock Springs woman in her 70’s, the other a Rock Springs man in his 60’s. The woman was listed in stable condition while the man was listed in good condition. Both are isolating at home.

Wyoming’s total number of COVID-19 cases is now 704, just three higher than Tuesday’s report from the Wyoming Department of Health. Besides the two new cases here in Sweetwater County, one new case was also reported Wednesday in Fremont County.

The state’s probable case number is 212 with eight of those in Sweetwater County. The statewide cases recovered number is listed at 544. Sweetwater County Public Health is stating that 17 of the county’s 24 cases have recovered.

Here is a breakdown of all 23 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Wednesday’s postings: Albany (23, -), Big Horn (5, -), Campbell (18, -), Carbon (9, -), Converse (14, -), Crook (5, -), Fremont (253, +1), Goshen (4, -), Hot Springs (8, -), Johnson (14, -), Laramie (122, -), Lincoln (11, -), Natrona (65, -), Niobrara (1, -), Park (2, -), Platte (1, -), Sheridan (12, -), Sublette (1, -), Sweetwater (24, +2), Teton (69, -), Uinta (10, -), and Washakie (32, -), Weston (1, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday: Albany (2), Big Horn (1), Campbell (13), Carbon (7), Converse (10), Fremont (32), Goshen (1), Hot Springs (4), Johnson (4), Laramie (66), Lincoln (4), Natrona (14), Niobrara (1), Sheridan (4), Sublette (2), Sweetwater (8), Teton (31), Uinta (3), and Washakie (5).