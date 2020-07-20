Sweetwater County reports eight new COVID-19 cases, 62 across the state

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (July 20, 2020) — According to the Wyoming Department of Health, as of Monday, July 20, Sweetwater County reported eight new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19. This brings the total to 168. Sweetwater County still has 13 probable cases.

Advertisement... Story continues below

Statewide, 62 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported. There are now 1,790 laboratory-confirmed cases and probable cases are 397. 1,652 of those cases have recovered. The total number of active cases in Wyoming is 535. The death toll due to the virus is still 24.

For more information and statistics on COVID-19 click here.