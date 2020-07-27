Sweetwater County reports five new COVID-19 cases, 43 statewide

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (July 27, 2020) — According to the Wyoming Department of Health, as of Monday, July 20, Sweetwater County reported five new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19. This brings the total to 208. Sweetwater County still has 13 probable cases.

Statewide, 43 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported. There are now 2,072 laboratory-confirmed cases and probable cases are 448. 1,915 of those cases have recovered. The total number of active cases in Wyoming is 605. The death toll due to the virus is still 25.

For more information and statistics on COVID-19 click here.