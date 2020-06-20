Sweetwater County reports more new COVID-19 cases Friday

CK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 20, 2020) — Four new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were recorded Friday here in Sweetwater County. The Wyoming Department of Health website is now stating the county has experienced a total of 40 cases. A press release from Sweetwater County Public Health said that 12 of the cases are active cases while 28 patients have recovered. The release stated, “Since the softening of restrictions on May 1, the county has recorded 30 positive cases, compared to 11 positive cases in the first month at the height of statewide restrictions.”

In total, new statewide lab-confirmed cases totaled 21 on Friday with Fremont County leading the way with six. Uinta County registered another five cases Friday to go over the century mark in total cases (103). Friday’s new cases also came from Laramie (1), Natrona (5), and Teton (1) counties. Park County’s number was adjusted down by one to just nine total cases.

Wyoming’s total COVID-19 count is now at 927, with 246 probable cases. Recovery from the virus rose to 693, an improvement of 19.

Statewide testing now numbers 36,020 as of Friday’s report.

Here is a breakdown of all 23 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Friday: Albany (26, -), Big Horn (9, -), Campbell (33, -), Carbon (13, -), Converse (14, -), Crook (6, -), Fremont (291, +6), Goshen (4, -), Hot Springs (9, -), Johnson (15, -), Laramie (132, +1), Lincoln (11, -), Natrona (80, +5), Niobrara (1, -), Park (9, -1), Platte (1, -), Sheridan (15, -), Sublette (2, -), Sweetwater (40, +4), Teton (78, +1), Uinta (103, +5), Washakie (34, -), and Weston (1, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Friday: Albany (2), Big Horn (2), Campbell (13), Carbon (9), Converse (10), Fremont (35), Goshen (1), Hot Springs (3), Johnson (4), Laramie (72), Lincoln (4), Natrona (15), Niobrara (1), Sheridan (4), Sublette (2), Sweetwater (8), Teton (31), Uinta (25), and Washakie (5).