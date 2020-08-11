Sweetwater County reports one new COVID-19 case, 19 statewide

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (August 11, 2020) — According to the Wyoming Department of Health, as of Tuesday, August 11, Sweetwater County reported one new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19. This brings the total to 247. Sweetwater County now has 20 probable cases.

Statewide, 19 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported. There are now 2,584 laboratory-confirmed cases and probable cases are 489. 2,541 of those cases have recovered. The total number of active cases in Wyoming is 532. The death toll rose to 29 with the death of an older adult man from Uinta County.

