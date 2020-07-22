Sweetwater County reports seven new COVID-19 cases, 34 statewide

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (July 22, 2020) — According to the Wyoming Department of Health, as of Monday, July 20, Sweetwater County reported seven new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19. This brings the total to 188. Sweetwater County still has 13 probable cases.

Statewide, 34 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported. There are now 1,864 laboratory-confirmed cases and probable cases are 424. 1,745 of those cases have recovered. The total number of active cases in Wyoming is 543. The death toll rose to 25 after a Campbell County woman passed away due to the virus.

