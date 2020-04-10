Sweetwater County reports seventh COVID-19 case as state total hits 240

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 10, 2020) — Thursday evening, Sweetwater County reported their seventh confirmed case of COVID-19, a female in her 20’s living in Green River. The patient remains in good condition, and continues to self-isolate at home according to Sweetwater County Health.

Sponsor

As of 5 p.m. Thursday, the Wyoming Department of Health web site was reporting 239 confirmed cases in the state, not including Sweetwater County’s newest case. The state’s probable COVID-19 case number was 81 with three of those in Sweetwater County. It is uncertain if yesterday’s seventh Sweetwater County confirmed case was one of the county’s three probable cases.

Yesterday, Teton County confirmed five more cases of the disease to bring their total to 50 cases. Laramie County had one new case Thursday to bring their state leading total to 54. Uinta, Johnson and Niobrara counties also reported new cases Thursday. For Niobrara County, it was their first confirmed case and brings the total to 19 of the state’s 23 counties with reported positive tests.

Advertisement

Here is a breakdown of the 19 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported Thursday at 5 p.m.: Albany (4, -), Campbell (9, -), Carbon (4, -), Converse (4, -), Crook (3, -), Fremont (38, -), Goshen (3, -), Johnson (9, +1), Laramie (54, +1), Lincoln (4, -), Natrona (27, -), Niobrara (1, +1)Park (1, -), Sheridan (12, -), Sublette (1, -), Sweetwater (6, -), Teton (50, +5), Uinta (4, +1), and Washakie (5, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Thursday at 5 p.m: Campbell (3), Converse (8), Fremont (7), Goshen (1), Johnson (2), Laramie (20), Lincoln (4), Natrona (8), Niobrara (1), Sheridan (3), Sublette (2), Sweetwater (3), Teton (16), and Washakie (3).

The WHD also reported 4,975 tests have been completed in the state. The agency is also reporting 105 cases have recovered with no deaths reported.