Sweetwater County reports six new COVID-19 cases, 39 statewide

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (July 30, 2020) — According to the Wyoming Department of Health, as of Wednesday, July 29, Sweetwater County reported six new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19. This brings the total to 220. Sweetwater County has 14 probable cases.

Statewide, 39 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported. There are now 2,172 laboratory-confirmed cases and probable cases are 456. 2,022 of those cases have recovered. The total number of active cases in Wyoming is 606. The death toll due to the virus is still 26.

