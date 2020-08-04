Sweetwater County reports three new COVID-19 cases, 31 statewide

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (August 4, 2020) — According to the Wyoming Department of Health, as of Monday, August 3, Sweetwater County reported three new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19. This brings the total to 236. Sweetwater County still has 14 probable cases.

Statewide, 31 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported. There are now 2,364 laboratory-confirmed cases and probable cases are 484. 2,214 of those cases have recovered. The total number of active cases in Wyoming is 634. The death toll due to the virus rose to 27 after a woman in Fremont County passed away due to the virus.

