Sweetwater County reports three new COVID-19 cases, 37 statewide

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (July 31, 2020) — According to the Wyoming Department of Health, as of Friday, July 31, Sweetwater County reported three new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19. This brings the total to 226. Sweetwater County still has 14 probable cases.

Statewide, 37 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported. There are now 2,254 laboratory-confirmed cases and probable cases are 472. 2,123 of those cases have recovered. The total number of active cases in Wyoming is 603. The death toll due to the virus is still 26.

