Sweetwater County reports two new COVID-19 cases, 13 statewide

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (August 10, 2020) — According to the Wyoming Department of Health, as of Monday, August 10, Sweetwater County reported two new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19. This brings the total to 246. Sweetwater County still has 15 probable cases.

Statewide, 13 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported. There are now 2,565 laboratory-confirmed cases and probable cases are 477. 2,483 of those cases have recovered. The total number of active cases in Wyoming is 559. The death toll due to the virus is still 28.

