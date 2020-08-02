Sweetwater County reports two new COVID-19 cases, 43 statewide

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (August 2, 2020) — According to the Wyoming Department of Health, as of Saturday, August 1, Sweetwater County reported two new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19. This brings the total to 228. Sweetwater County still has 14 probable cases. Recoveries in the county stand at 208.

Statewide, 43 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported. There are now 2,297 laboratory-confirmed cases and probable cases remain at 472. 2,153 of those cases have recovered. The total number of active cases in Wyoming is 616. The death toll due to the virus is still 26.

