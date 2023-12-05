Sweetwater County Road Reports: December 4 – December 5, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
SISNEROS, CORTEZ LEVI
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-12-04
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11951, SURETY OR CASH, $960, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane – Crash
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11951, SURETY OR CASH, $960, Court: RS Municipal Court
WERTZ, DUSTIN LANE
Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-12-04
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11950, CASH, $425, Court: RS Municipal Court
FRANDBERG, KENNETH
Age: 45
Address: WEST VALLEY, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-12-04
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11949, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
DEANGELIS-LOWE, DEVA MARIE
Age: 43
Address: GOLDEN, CO
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2023-12-04
Arresting Agency: SCSO
WOLFE, JIMMY DALE
Age: 49
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2023-12-04
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #11948, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HAEUSLER, KRIS ANSON
Age: 46
Address: RAWLINS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-12-04
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11947, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11947, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Turning Movements and Required Signals – Signal 100 Feet Before Turn
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11947, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driver’s License – Required
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11947, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Stop Signs
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11947, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT