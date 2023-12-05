Sweetwater County Road Reports: December 4 – December 5, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

SISNEROS, CORTEZ LEVI

Age: 20

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-12-04

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11951, SURETY OR CASH, $960, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane – Crash Status: PENDING, Bond: #11951, SURETY OR CASH, $960, Court: RS Municipal Court



WERTZ, DUSTIN LANE

Age: 18

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-12-04

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11950, CASH, $425, Court: RS Municipal Court



FRANDBERG, KENNETH

Age: 45

Address: WEST VALLEY, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-12-04

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11949, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



DEANGELIS-LOWE, DEVA MARIE

Age: 43

Address: GOLDEN, CO

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2023-12-04

Arresting Agency: SCSO

WOLFE, JIMMY DALE

Age: 49

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2023-12-04

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #11948, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HAEUSLER, KRIS ANSON

Age: 46

Address: RAWLINS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-12-04

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: