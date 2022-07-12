Sweetwater County School District #1 announces Teacher of the Year

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PARENTSQUARE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Each year, school districts within Wyoming have the opportunity to nominate ONE district Teacher of the Year. Each district selects the nominee for this special award. Once a teacher is nominated at the district level, the recommendation continues to the state level and the eventual Wyoming winner then moves to the national teacher of the year competition.

Many teachers within Sweetwater Number One demonstrate the perseverance and skill level worthy of this distinction. Their actions are beyond measure and we honor them with the utmost admiration.

Since districts are permitted to select only one nominee, qualifications for the teacher of the year award are rigorous and include:

expertise in their field;

collaboration with students, colleagues, and families to create a school culture of respect and success;

connection to our community both inside and outside the classroom; and

demonstrating lifelong learning.

We would like to honor Brittany Andrews as the Sweetwater County School District Number One Teacher of the Year.

Brittany teaches at Pilot Butte Elementary School. Principal Nancy Torstenbo said, “Ms. Brittany Andrews puts others’ needs before herself, She builds solid student relationships and has a deep sense of responsibility to her school and staff. Brittany brings out the best in others.”

Even before Brittany Andrews graduated from college with a teaching degree, she was often found making her younger cousins and sister participate in summer school. She planned the lessons and assignments and even had an awards assembly at the end. She was a natural leader and always knew that she would be a teacher when she grew up.

Andrews has been teaching 4th grade in Sweetwater County School District #1 in Rock Springs, Wyoming for the past 17 years. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Education, with an Early Childhood endorsement from the University of Wyoming. Additionally, Brittany earned a Master of Arts in Education with a focus on differentiated instruction from Graceland University. Brittany is a certified Kagan Cooperative Learning trainer and has provided professional development for her colleagues for 12 years. She has also been a Write Tools trainer for eight years and provides training and coaching for teachers. Brittany has served as a mentor to five student teachers, as well as a mentor to new teachers to Sweetwater Number One. She has served on building-level leadership teams and academic and behavior monitoring teams. Most recently, Brittany sought professional development in the area of co-teaching and has been co-teaching core classes with special education teachers for the past five years. Her belief “Tell me and I forget, teach me and I remember, involve me and I learn” is seen everyday within her classroom.