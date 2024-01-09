Sweetwater County School District #1 Board of Trustees discuss hiring of the new Superintendent of Schools

Board Chairperson Carol Jelaco updated the board on the hiring of the new Superintendent of Schools.

January 9, 2024 — At last night’s Sweetwater County School District #1 Board of Trustee meeting, Board Chairperson Carol Jelaco updated the board on the hiring of the new Superintendent of Schools.

Jelaco informed the school board of her recent correspondence with Brian Farmer from the Wyoming School Board Association. Farmer said, “There is interest, and we expect to have several applications. However, I can tell you that we expect hiring pools to be very small. Another district has a very small hiring pool, and they do candidate selection this week. We expect that they will have a good hire and will have more than one candidate who will be good. Just small pools.”

Jelaco stated that Sweetwater County School District #1 still has until the end of the month for the application process. Jelaco announced that there will be two special meetings coming up regarding the open superintendent position. The first will be a public meeting on January 25 at 5:00 p.m. and will be a process meeting with WSBA discussing the kinds of committees they’ll be using as they get to the interview process.

The second meeting will be on February 6 at 5:00 p.m. for a candidate review and selection process meeting. The majority of that meeting will take place in executive session. The current District #1 Superintendent, Kelly McGovern, will be leaving at the end of this school year.