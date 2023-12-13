Sweetwater County School District #1 is officially advertising vacancy for a new Superintendent of Schools

Sweetwater County School District #1 School Board Chairman Carol Jelaco

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

December 13, 2023 — Sweetwater County School District #1 is officially advertising the new Superintendent of Schools vacancy. At Monday’s Sweetwater County School District #1 Board of Trustees meeting, the board unanimously approved a motion that the advertised starting salary of the new Superintendent’s position would not be less than $170,00 per year and that the salary may be negotiated to a higher amount depending on the candidate’s experience and qualifications.

The SWCSD #1 Superintendent position was posted yesterday, December 12, hoping to settle on a Superintendent and negotiate a contract with the successful candidate by March 2024.

The School Board also discussed what the application and interview process will look like in the coming months. The new Superintendent of Schools would start work on July 1, 2024, the effective retirement date of the current Superintendent, Kelly McGovern.