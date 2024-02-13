Sweetwater County School District #1 School Board February Board Recognitions

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

February 13, 2024 — Sweetwater County School District #1 School Board recognized several individuals at their Feb. 12 School Board Meeting.

Steven Hardesty. Photo courtesy of Sweetwater County School District #1

Over Winter break Steven Hardesty put his Safe Sitter skills to use. Safe Sitter is a training course offered within the Community Connections grant led by Lisa Plant. A friend was choking on a piece of candy and Steven was able to perform an abdominal thrust/Heimlich maneuver and get the candy out before the adults got to him. Steven took a safe sitter class over summer during community connections. We are so proud of Steven. He saved a friend’s life, one of the many reasons we teach these courses to give our students lifelong skills. We would also like to congratulate Lisa Plant, the 21st Century grant director and the whole Community Connections Program on being selected as the Urban Renewal Agency October volunteer of the month. Community Connections is part of the 21st Century community learning center programs through Sweetwater #1. Activities are offered each day from 4 – 5:30 p.m. and include virtual job shadowing, kindness club, yearbook, book club, genius hour, video editing, and others to name a few. Community Connections is a great confidence building for teens and also provides community service to Sweetwater County

Elizabeth Sedey. Photo courtesy of Sweetwater County School District #1

On Monday, January 8th, a medical emergency occurred. Elizabeth Sedey, as well as two students, Addison Marcy and Naomi Luque jumped into action quickly. Elizabeth used her prior first aid and CPR training to support and assist while Addison Marcy used her current lifeguarding training and skills to also help. Naomi calmly dialed 911 and effectively communicated with dispatch until Emergency Medical Services (EMS) arrived on scene. Due to Mrs. Sedey, Addison and Naomi’s quick action, the situation turned out ok. In addition to this, Mrs. Sedey has been instrumental in helping Rock Spring High School get an all staff first aid training set up for a Professional Development Friday.

Presley Frink. Photo courtesy of Sweetwater County School District #1

Presley Frink was the School Board’s Student Representative from Rock Springs High School Monday night.

Shanon DeBernardi, Sysser Duncan, and Alysia McGaha. Photo courtesy of Sweetwater County School District #1.

Shanon DeBernardi, Sysser Duncan, and Alysia McGaha from Northpark Elementary School were honored for 20 years of service.

Sean Muir and David Doporto. Photo courtesy of Sweetwater County School District #1

Sean Muir and David Doporto from Rock Springs High School were honored for 20 years of service.

Toni DeBernardi. Photo courtesy of Sweetwater County School District #1

Toni DeBernardi from Walnut Elementary School was honored for 20 years of service.

Tony Stitchcomb. Photo courtesy of Sweetwater County School District #1

Tony Stitchcomb from Special Services was honored for 20 years of service.

Spring Arndt. Photo courtesy of Sweetwater County School District #1

Spring Arndt from Facilities was honored for 20 years of service.

Fremont Motors. Photo courtesy of Sweetwater County School District #1

Sweetwater County School District #1 would like to thank Fremont Motors for their continued support of the students in Sweetwater #1. For every vehicle sold this year, a portion of the sale is donated to the district. We would like to extend appreciation to General Manager, Gabe Lloyd; Sales Manager, Andy Sell; and Service Manager, Kristine Sell; and the whole Fremont Motor Team for their donation in the amount of $6,850 for unpaid student meal balances in the Nutrition Services Department

School Board. Photo courtesy of Sweetwater County School District #1

The Wyoming School Boards Association (WSBA) is celebrating Wyoming School Board Appreciation Week during the week of February 19 – 23, 2024. Elected school boards play a crucial role in communities and schools across the state. We would like to thank school board members for their dedication and hard work. These public servants voluntarily tackle the enormous job of governing school districts. Their actions and decisions affect the present and future lives of our children and serve administrators, school staff, and the community. Thank you to the Trustees of Sweetwater County School District Number One.