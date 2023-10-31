Sweetwater County School District #1 Superintendent of Schools announces retirement at the end of the 2023 – 2024 school year

Kelly McGovern, Sweetwater County School District #1 Superintendent of Schools, submitted her retirement letter to the SWCSD #`1 School Board

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING —

Kelly McGovern, Sweetwater County School District #1 Superintendent of Schools, submitted her retirement letter to the SWCSD #`1 School Board, which will be placed on the November 13, 2023, Board Meeting agenda, of her plan to retire effective July 1, 2024.

In her letter, McGovern stated, “It has been a privilege and honor to work for Sweetwater County School District #1 since August 1991. I will always cherish the last 33 years dedicated to students and their families as a teacher at Rock Springs High School, Department Chair, District curriculum and Assessment Specialist, Principal of Northpark Elementary, Director of Human resources, Assistant Superintendent, and the last ten years as the Superintendent of Schools.”

McGovern continued, “I am forever grateful and appreciative to our staff who continue to give their all every single day to our students and community. They are the heroes who continue to serve as role models for the students and help prepare them for their future.

I thank you and the Board of Education for the opportunities I have been afforded for all of these years and wish the District success in the future. I am always available to support the District through this transition time as needed including the hopeful construction of the new Rock Springs High School.”

McGovern posted in Parent Square, “Thank you for the opportunity to serve our students, staff, and community for the last 33 years. I look forward to a successful 2023-2024 school year.”