Sweetwater County School District #2 holiday programs schedule

December 7, 2021 — Schools in Green River are all having their Christmas programs this week and next.

Elementary schools:

The elementary schools’ choral concerts will be at Green River High School.

December 7 — Harrison Elementary: kindergarten, second, and fifth grades will begin at 6:30 p.m. First, third, and fourth-graders will begin at 7:30 p.m.

December 8 — Truman Elementary: Kindergarten, second, and fourth graders will begin at 6:00 p.m. First, third, and fifth graders will begin at 7:00 p.m.

December 9 — Monroe Elementary: Kindergarten, second, and fourth graders will begin at 6:30 p.m. First, third, and fifth graders will begin at 7:30 p.m.

December 14 — Green River High School Choir: Starts at 7:00 p.m.

December 15 — Lincoln Middle School Band Concert: Sixth graders will start at 5:30 p.m. Seventh and Eighth graders begin at 7:00 p.m.

December 20 — Green River High School Band: Starts at 7:00.