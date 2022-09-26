Sweetwater County School District #2 Political Forum will be held on October 24, 2022

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The Green River Chamber of Commerce along with Sweetwater County School District #2, is announcing The Sweetwater County School District #2 Political Forum on October 24, 2022. The forum is intended to give all School Board candidates an opportunity to introduce themselves and share positions on some key issues. This will give citizens an opportunity to hear from each of you to help them make decisions in the voting booth.

This political race forum will take place at the Green River School Districts Central Office Board Room and will begin at 6:00 p.m. and will continue until 8:00 p.m. or after all questions are answered, whichever comes first. This year’s political forum will be open to the public. Keep in mind space is limited. Sweetwater County School District #2 Tech Staff will be live broadcasting it so you can also watch it online.

For a direct link to Sweetwater County School District #2 YouTube page please visit grchamber.com on October 24, 2022, at 6:00 p.m.

Citizens can submit questions for the candidates to the Green River Chamber of Commerce by email at [email protected] . The community will be asked to keep their questions general and not point them at toward any particular candidate. Submitted questions are at the discretion of the mediator.

Questions are due by October 1, 2022. For more information contact the Green River Chamber of Commerce (307) 875-5711