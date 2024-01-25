Sweetwater County School District No. 1 to discuss hiring process for a new superintendent

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

January 25, 2024 — The Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees will hold a special, open-to-the-public meeting tonight at 5 p.m. The meeting will be about the hiring process for a new superintendent.

Representatives from the Wyoming School Boards Association are scheduled to be on hand to discuss the kinds of committees they’ll be using as they get to the interview process. Current District No. 1 Superintendent Kelly McGovern is leaving the district at the end of this school year. The board meeting can be watched live on their YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/@ITSCSD1.