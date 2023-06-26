Sweetwater County School District No.1 to hold public hearing tonight

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — This evening Sweetwater County School District #1 will be holding a Public Hearing and Special Board Meeting beginning at 6:00 p.m. at the Central Administration Building. The purpose of this meeting will be to consider an amendment to the 2022-2023 budget regarding the General Fund, School District certain Special Revenue Funds, Capital Project Funds, or other District Funds.

As told by Superintendent McGovern, “The Special Board Meeting will be for the purpose of Board consideration and possible action on warrants, releasing payments, and 2022-2023 budget amendments; purchasing Stop the Bleed Kits; standard certified personnel matters; bids for a rotary file cabinet system and the Farson-Eden Football Field Scoreboard and Sound System; software license renewals; Stop Loss Insurance Renewal; new deductibles for the $1,500/$3,000 High Deductible Health Plan; District contribution to a Health Savings Account; Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) Part B Local Education Agency (LEA) Assurances; discussion on the National School Boards Association (NSBA) and the Consortium of State School Boards Associations (COSSBA); information on graduation dates for 2024; and Executive Session for legal and personnel matters.”

The full agenda for this meeting can be found here.