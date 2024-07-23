Sweetwater County School Districts hiring for upcoming school year

July 23, 2024 – Wyo4News
Sweetwater County School Districts #1 and #2 are now accepting applications for various positions for the 2024-2025 school year. District #2’s transportation department is actively recruiting bus aides and drivers.
Opportunities are available across a range of departments, from teaching and support roles to maintenance and transportation.
SWCSD #2 Job Openings for the 2024 – 2025 School Year:
ATHLETICS/ACTIVITIES:
- LMS 7th Grade Head Volleyball Coach
- GRHS Assistant Dance Coach
- GRHS Assistant Girl’s Swimming and Diving Coach
- GRHS Head Softball Coach
- GRHS Assistant Girls Wrestling Coach
- LMS Assistant Girls Wrestling Coach
- GRHS Assistant Girls Basketball Coach
- GRHS Assistant Girls Track Coach
MAINTENANCE/CUSTODIAL:
- Substitute Custodian
MIDDLE SCHOOL TEACHING:
- Social Studies Teacher (Grade 6-8)
NUTRITION SERVICES:
- GRHS Nutrition Services Worker
- Substitute Nutrition Services
STUDENT SUPPORT SERVICES:
- Truman Elementary School Counselor
- School Nurse
SUPPORT STAFF:
- Substitute Educational Interpreter
- Substitute Teacher
- Substitute Teacher Aide
TRANSPORTATION:
- Substitute Mechanic
- Bus Aide
- Substitute Bus Aide
- Substitute Bus Driver
Those interested should apply online here.
SWCSD #1 Job Openings for the 2024 – 2025 School Year:
ATHLETICS/ACTIVITIES:
- Farson Assistant MS/HS Football Coach (2)
- Farson-Eden HS Girls Head Track Coach
- Farson-Eden MS Assistant Track Coach
- Farson-Eden MS Head Track Coach
- RSHS Assistant Football Coach
- RSHS Assistant Outdoor Track Coach
- RSJH Assistant Football Coach
- RSHS Assistant Volleyball Coach
- RSHS Head Boys Basketball Coach
CERTIFIED STAFF:
- Elementary Teacher – Grades K-6 (1)
- English Teacher (1)
- JROTC Teacher (2)
- Library-Media Specialist (1)
- Math Teacher (2)
- Music Teacher – Elementary (1)
- Physical Education Teacher (1)
- School Psychologist (1)
- Science Teacher (1)
- Special Education – Resource Teacher (2)
- Special Education Teacher (4)
- Virtual Foreign Culture/Language and EL Support (1)
- Virtual Reading/Language Arts Teacher (1)
DAYCARE:
- Overland Elementary Part-time Daycare Assistance
HEAD START:
- Overland Elementary Substitute Head Start
- Overland Elementary Head Start Part-time Lead Teacher
- Overland Elementary Head Start Operations Manager
- Overland Elementary Head Start Part-Time Assistant Teacher
MAINTENANCE/CUSTODIAL:
- Northpark Elementary Full-time Custodian
- Pilot Butte Elementary Full-time Custodian
- Northpark Elementary Lead Custodian
NON-CERTIFIED ADMINISTRATOR:
- Assistant Chief Financial Officer
- Director of District Daycare
- Director of Head Start
NUTRITION SERVICES:
- Nutrition Services Fresh Fruit and Vegetables Program Assistant (3)
- Farson Schools Nutrition Services Assistant
- Pilot Butte Elementary Nutrition Services Assistant
- Nutrition Services Substitute
PARAPROFESSIONAL:
- Classroom Paraprofessional (1)
- ELL Para (2)
- Interpreter/Translator (1)
- Itinerant Paraprofessional/Testing Assistant (1)
- Resource Para (2)
- Special Education Paraprofessional (6)
SUBSTITUTE:
- Certified Substitute School Nurse
- Substitute Teacher
TRANSPORTATION:
- Bus Aide
- Part-time Bus Driver (26 Hours/Week)
- Farson Substitute Bus Driver
- Rock Springs Substitute Bus Driver
Those interested should apply online here.
Bus Drivers and Bus Aides Needed
Sweetwater County School District #2’s transportation department is actively recruiting bus aides and drivers to join their team for the upcoming school year. The district emphasizes the importance of having positive and professional individuals to ensure the safe transportation of students.
The district is looking to hire four bus aides and a minimum of five bus drivers, with the capacity to take up to nine drivers. The district seeks individuals passionate about making a positive impact on children’s lives.
Bus aides will earn $14.88 per hour, while substitute bus drivers start at $17.19 per hour, with opportunities for advancement following training. The district provides comprehensive in-house CDL training and covers the costs of CDL certification, DOT physicals, and pre-employment drug testing.
The positions offer flexible hours, with drivers starting upon completion of their permits, pending interviews, and aides beginning in August.
In Sweetwater County School District #1, all driving positions require an appropriate CDL License with P and S endorsements. Applicants must also attend and successfully complete annual transportation training requirements and must be at least 23 years old.
The following positions are available:
Bus Aide
9 Months/Year, Part Time, 25 Hours/Week
Salary: $14.28 – $17.08
Part-time Bus Driver (26 Hours/Week)
Part Time, 26 Hours/Week
Salary: $24.65
Farson Substitute Bus Driver
Part Time As Needed
Salary: $26.65
Rock Springs Substitute Bus Driver
Part Time, As Needed, Not to Exceed 26 Hours/Week
Salary: $24.65