Sweetwater County School Districts hiring for upcoming school year

July 23, 2024 – Wyo4News

Sweetwater County School Districts #1 and #2 are now accepting applications for various positions for the 2024-2025 school year. District #2’s transportation department is actively recruiting bus aides and drivers.

Opportunities are available across a range of departments, from teaching and support roles to maintenance and transportation.

SWCSD #2 Job Openings for the 2024 – 2025 School Year: ATHLETICS/ACTIVITIES: LMS 7 th Grade Head Volleyball Coach

Grade Head Volleyball Coach GRHS Assistant Dance Coach

GRHS Assistant Girl’s Swimming and Diving Coach

GRHS Head Softball Coach

GRHS Assistant Girls Wrestling Coach

LMS Assistant Girls Wrestling Coach

GRHS Assistant Girls Basketball Coach

GRHS Assistant Girls Track Coach MAINTENANCE/CUSTODIAL: Substitute Custodian MIDDLE SCHOOL TEACHING: Social Studies Teacher (Grade 6-8) NUTRITION SERVICES: GRHS Nutrition Services Worker

Substitute Nutrition Services STUDENT SUPPORT SERVICES: Truman Elementary School Counselor

School Nurse SUPPORT STAFF: Substitute Educational Interpreter

Substitute Teacher

Substitute Teacher Aide TRANSPORTATION: Substitute Mechanic

Bus Aide

Substitute Bus Aide

Substitute Bus Driver Those interested should apply online here. SWCSD #1 Job Openings for the 2024 – 2025 School Year: ATHLETICS/ACTIVITIES: Farson Assistant MS/HS Football Coach (2)

Farson-Eden HS Girls Head Track Coach

Farson-Eden MS Assistant Track Coach

Farson-Eden MS Head Track Coach

RSHS Assistant Football Coach

RSHS Assistant Outdoor Track Coach

RSJH Assistant Football Coach

RSHS Assistant Volleyball Coach

RSHS Head Boys Basketball Coach CERTIFIED STAFF: Elementary Teacher – Grades K-6 (1)

English Teacher (1)

JROTC Teacher (2)

Library-Media Specialist (1)

Math Teacher (2)

Music Teacher – Elementary (1)

Physical Education Teacher (1)

School Psychologist (1)

Science Teacher (1)

Special Education – Resource Teacher (2)

Special Education Teacher (4)

Virtual Foreign Culture/Language and EL Support (1)

Virtual Reading/Language Arts Teacher (1) DAYCARE: Overland Elementary Part-time Daycare Assistance HEAD START: Overland Elementary Substitute Head Start

Overland Elementary Head Start Part-time Lead Teacher

Overland Elementary Head Start Operations Manager

Overland Elementary Head Start Part-Time Assistant Teacher MAINTENANCE/CUSTODIAL: Northpark Elementary Full-time Custodian

Pilot Butte Elementary Full-time Custodian

Northpark Elementary Lead Custodian NON-CERTIFIED ADMINISTRATOR: Assistant Chief Financial Officer

Director of District Daycare

Director of Head Start NUTRITION SERVICES: Nutrition Services Fresh Fruit and Vegetables Program Assistant (3)

Farson Schools Nutrition Services Assistant

Pilot Butte Elementary Nutrition Services Assistant

Nutrition Services Substitute PARAPROFESSIONAL: Classroom Paraprofessional (1)

ELL Para (2)

Interpreter/Translator (1)

Itinerant Paraprofessional/Testing Assistant (1)

Resource Para (2)

Special Education Paraprofessional (6) SUBSTITUTE: Certified Substitute School Nurse

Substitute Teacher TRANSPORTATION: Bus Aide

Part-time Bus Driver (26 Hours/Week)

Farson Substitute Bus Driver

Rock Springs Substitute Bus Driver Those interested should apply online here.

Bus Drivers and Bus Aides Needed

Sweetwater County School District #2’s transportation department is actively recruiting bus aides and drivers to join their team for the upcoming school year. The district emphasizes the importance of having positive and professional individuals to ensure the safe transportation of students.

The district is looking to hire four bus aides and a minimum of five bus drivers, with the capacity to take up to nine drivers. The district seeks individuals passionate about making a positive impact on children’s lives.

Bus aides will earn $14.88 per hour, while substitute bus drivers start at $17.19 per hour, with opportunities for advancement following training. The district provides comprehensive in-house CDL training and covers the costs of CDL certification, DOT physicals, and pre-employment drug testing.

The positions offer flexible hours, with drivers starting upon completion of their permits, pending interviews, and aides beginning in August.

In Sweetwater County School District #1, all driving positions require an appropriate CDL License with P and S endorsements. Applicants must also attend and successfully complete annual transportation training requirements and must be at least 23 years old.

The following positions are available:

Bus Aide

9 Months/Year, Part Time, 25 Hours/Week

Salary: $14.28 – $17.08

Part-time Bus Driver (26 Hours/Week)

Part Time, 26 Hours/Week

Salary: $24.65

Farson Substitute Bus Driver

Part Time As Needed

Salary: $26.65

Rock Springs Substitute Bus Driver

Part Time, As Needed, Not to Exceed 26 Hours/Week

Salary: $24.65