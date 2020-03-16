Sweetwater County Schools shutdown and other local COVID-19 news

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Mar. 16 , 2020) — Late Sunday afternoon, Governor Mark Gordon and State Superintendent Jillian Balow recommended that all schools in the state remain closed to students through at least April 3. The announcement stated this was a recommendation to local superintendents and school boards, who would make the final decisions on any closures.

Shortly after Gordon and Balow’s recommendation, both Sweetwater County School Districts No. 1 and No. 2 canceled all classes beginning today with a tentative return date of Monday, April 6. Many other area and statewide school districts have also followed the closure recommendation. Many other area and statewide school districts have also followed the State’s closure recommendation. District No. 1’s Spring Break was scheduled to begin today with District No. 2’s Spring Break scheduled to begin April 6 -10.

Sweetwater County School District No. 2 has announced they will continue with their school lunch programs during the shutdown. Click here for times and places. No official word on the District #1 school meals program during the closure has been released.

The Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County announced they will be closed until April 6.

The YWCA of Sweetwater Counties Bowls of Caring March 26 event at the Sweetwater County Events Complex has been canceled, but organizers are planning a virtual event were painted bowls will be auctioned off online. Details are not yet available.

The Green River Recreation Center will be closed to all patrons, this includes cancellation of all youth sports, lessons, exercise and leisure programs.

The Rock Springs Family Recreation Center and Civic Center will remain open, but according to posts on their Facebook pages, both are canceling all youth sports, classes and lessons until March 31. In addition, both Rock Springs centers have put a 15-person restriction in effect in any one area of both buildings. This includes the pools, weight rooms, gyms and the Civic Center climbing wall.

Rock Springs and Green River City city departments have also been directed to cancel any current or scheduled events which may see gatherings of 15 or more people. This 15-person gathering restriction applies to both Rock Springs and Green River city halls and all department buildings.

Both City governments are urging individuals attending any City facility not to be ill, have had contact with any person known to have the virus, and must not have recently traveled to areas known to have active cases of COVID-19 in the state, nationally, or internationally.

A special teleconference meeting of the University of Wyoming Board of Trustees will take place this morning in Laramie. The meeting is to discuss COVID-19 proactive actions being implemented. At present, the school’s scheduled spring break, which started after classes on Friday, has been extended by one week to March 30.

On Friday afternoon, Western Wyoming Community College announced they also would be canceling all in-school classes until March 30. The Western announcement did say that online classes would not be affected.

According to CNN, as of early this morning, Wyoming is reporting three known cases of COVID-19. The Memorial Hospital of Converse County is awaiting test results after admitting a patient with COVID-19 symptoms. No cases have been reported in Sweetwater County. The state of Washington has the most reported cases at 769. West Virginia is the only state, to date, to not have a reported case.