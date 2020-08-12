Sweetwater County Senior Centers receive funds from Wyoming Hunger Initiative

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (August 12, 2020) — First Lady Jennie Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative and the Wyoming Governor’s Residence Foundation awarded 30 food relief checks in July and August to Wyoming Senior Centers. The Rock Springs Young at Heart Community Center and Golden Hour Senior Center in Green River were among those to receive funds.

All told, the donations totaled over $10,000 as part of the total $80,000 allocated to anti-hunger nonprofit organizations throughout Wyoming’s 23 counties in July and August. The COVID-19 response funds will be directed specifically to feed families and seniors during this time of crisis in a safe environment.

“Wyoming Hunger Initiative’s mission is to end childhood hunger in Wyoming but when COVID hit and so many generous donors stepped up to provide for hungry families in Wyoming, we knew we needed to shift to include all people who were in need of food,” says Gordon. “There are numerous senior centers around the State of Wyoming who are providing meals during this time and we felt it was equally as important to include them in our distribution.”

Wyoming Hunger Initiative funds were allocated to:

• Golden Hour Senior Center (Green River)

• Rock Springs Young At Heart Center

• Campbell County Senior Citizens Association

• Carbon County Senior Services, Inc.

• Douglas Senior Center, Inc.

• High Country Senior Citizens (Dubois)

• Lander Senior Citizens Center

• Northern Arapaho Tribe and Black Coal Senior Center

• Shoshoni Senior Center

• Goshen County Senior Friendship Center

• Hot Springs County Senior Center

• Buffalo Senior Center

• Housing Authority of Cheyenne

• Meals on Wheels of Cheyenne

• Pine Bluffs Senior Center

• Central Wyoming Senior Services

• Natrona County Meals on Wheels

• Niobrara Senior Center

• Cody Council on Aging

• Epson Senior Center, Inc.

• Powell Senior Citizens

• The Hub on Smith

• Rendezvous Pointe (Sublette)

• Southwest Sublette County Pioneers

• Senior Center of Jackson Hole

• Uinta Senior Citizens

• Uinta Senior Citizens – Bridger Valley

• Ten Sleep Senior Center

• Washakie County Senior Citizens Center

• Weston County Senior Services

This is not the first time Gordon has set up an effort on behalf of the State’s senior

population. Shortly after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gordon and Wyoming

Department of Health’s Aging Division partnered to ask the State’s citizens to send letters and cards to residents in the State’s skilled nursing facilities and assisted living centers. The result were 5,134 cards mailed to 40 centers around the State.