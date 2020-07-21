Sweetwater County sets record with 13 new COVID-19 cases

Wyo4News Staff

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (July 21, 2020) — Sweetwater County reported a record 13 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, July 21, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. This brings the total to 181. Sweetwater County still has 13 probable cases.

Statewide, 40 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported. There are now 1,830 laboratory-confirmed cases and probable cases are 408. 1,694 of those cases have recovered. The total number of active cases in Wyoming is 544. The death toll due to the virus is still 24.

