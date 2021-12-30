Sweetwater County Sheriff to hold another vehicle auction Tuesday

One of the vehicles scheduled to be auctioned off this Tuesday, January 4, 2022, by the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office. (Photo courtesy of the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page)

December 30, 2021 — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office will be holding another public auction of abandoned and court-forfeited vehicles on Tuesday, January 4, at the Sheriff’s Office in Rock Springs.

According to the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, currently, ten vehicles are listed to be sold at the auction.

The public showing of the to-be auctioned vehicles will begin this Tuesday, January 4, at 10:30 a.m., with the auction to follow at 11 a.m.

Here is a current list of vehicles to be auctioned:

– 2003 Saturn L300 (starting bid of $100)

– 2003 Kia Sedona (starting bid of $100)

– 2003 Subaru Legacy (starting bid of $100)

– 1996 Ford F-250 (starting bid of $100)

– 2011 Volkswagen Tiguan (starting bid of $100)

– 2007 Honda Civic (starting bid of $192)

– 1993 Acura Integra (starting bid of $234)

– 1995 Ford Taurus (starting bid of $100)

– 1995 Pontiac Bonneville (starting bid of $153)

– 2003 Pontiac Grand Am (starting bid of $246)

Photos of the listed vehicles can be found on the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.