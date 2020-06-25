Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office announces boat safety training

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (June 25, 2020) — The Marine Unit for the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office has announced its annual recreational boating safety course.

Two beginner classes and one advanced class have been scheduled. The beginner classes are scheduled for Friday, July 17, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday, July 18, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The advanced class is scheduled for Saturday, July 18, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. All classes will be held in the Sheriff’s Office training room at the Sweetwater County Justice Complex, located at 50140B U.S. Highway 191 South in Rock Springs.

Training topics will include common terminology, trailering, marlinspike seamanship, docking and mooring, navigation, vessel handling, weather conditions, communications, safety and emergency equipment and procedures, state law, and much more. One of the federally certified law enforcement training instructors will lead the class.

The class if free and open to the public, ages eight and up. Space is limited to allow for proper health and safety precautions, so register in advance.

To register, or for more information, please contact Sergeant Steve Powell by phone at (307) 922-5337, or via email at [email protected]