Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office seeking information on a man who stole over $5,000 in property

Photo courtesy of the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

December 19, 2023 — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office has put out a local bolo alert looking for a man who stole over $5,000 of property from the Wamsutter Love’s Travel Stop on Tuesday, November 28th, around 6:00 a.m.

The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post, “If you can help us identify the individual in the attached surveillance photo, please get in touch with our detective division at (307) 922-5335. Any correspondence from the public about this case will be handled with discretion.”