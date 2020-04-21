Sweetwater County still reporting no hospitalizations for COVID-19

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (April 21, 2020) — Good news from the Sweetwater County COVID-19 Emergency Operations Center media release this afternoon, as they reported there are still no hospitalizations in Sweetwater County. There are 10 total laboratory-confirmed cases in Sweetwater County and six probable cases at this time.

Advertisement

The death toll is still at zero for Sweetwater County, but the number did increase to six in Wyoming with the deaths of four Northern Arapaho tribal members in Fremont County.

Read the full release from the Sweetwater EOC below.