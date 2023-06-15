Sweetwater County students qualify for the National High School Finals Rodeo

Wyo4News Photo

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The High School State Finals Rodeo was held in Rock Springs last week at the Sweetwater Events Complex.

According to WyoPreps, “It was the big chance to qualify for the National High School Finals that will be in Gillette from July 16-23. The top 4 and ties in each event will be competing at the CAM-PLEX, so it’s a great opportunity to rodeo with the best in the nation.”

These are local students moving forward to the National High School Finals in July:

Goat Tying: Morgan Watts – Farson/Eden – Fourth Place

Trap Shooting: Isaac Frandsen – Rock Springs – Fourth Place

Bull Riding: Ashton Slaugh – Manila – Third Place



