Sweetwater County students represent strongly on UW Provost’s Honor Roll for 2020 spring semester

LARAMIE, WYOMING (July 14, 2020) — The University of Wyoming lists the following students from Sweetwater County on the 2020 spring semester Provost’s Honor Roll.
The Provost’s Honor Roll consists of undergraduates who have completed at least six but fewer than 12 hours with a minimum 3.5 grade-point average for the semester.
Students are:
Farson
Cody G. Sloan
Green River
Cory T. Cassity
Amanda Grace Chidester
Autumn Brooke Holmes
Mariah Lucero
Emma R. Marsing
Nicholas T. Tucker
Rock Springs
Hanna Prakash Ahuja
Theresa Marie Allgaier
Deeanna Heather Archuleta
Robert Calderone
Jennifer D. Chick
Kailyne L. Dickinson
Ian Mark Fletcher
Jalen Marie Gravett
Kaylee Hardesty
Jonathan Winn Jenkins
Brenden S. Lapp
Joyce K. Lew
Sheri Rochelle Mathews
Alexandra L. Palmer
Heather Platzer
Autumn R. Rosenau
Caitlin J. Stout
Brandy L. Sytsma
Taylor M. Tygum
Devyn R. Williams
Kylee Ann Wylie