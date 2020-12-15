Sweetwater County terminates ambulance service contract

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (December 15, 2020) – Sweetwater County Commissioners are is terminating the county’s contract with Sweetwater Medics and Castle Rock Hospital District to provide ambulance service and the funding associated with that contract.

The decision was made during Tuesday’s Commission meeting to cut spending on the next fiscal year budget.

The termination will be made into effect March 31, 2021.

Commissioner Jeffrey Smith stated that “it is a statement regarding the financial position of the county and our responsibility as commissioners to deal with our current financial shortfall.”

It is not a statement of dissatisfaction with Sweetwater Medics nor with Castle Rock Hospital District.

Read the full letter below.

”Ambulance

”]