Sweetwater County tops the 50 mark in COVID-19 cases, state nears 1,000

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 24, 2020) — Another three lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday in Sweetwater County. That marks the seventh straight day the county has recorded at least one new lab-confirmed case of COVID-19. Two of the new cases were reported by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website. Information on the third case came from the Sweetwater County Board of Health and concerned an employee of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County who has tested positive. (See story here)

Sweetwater County’s total is now 51, 19 of those since the Wednesday, June 17 WDH report.

In all, the WDH reported another 19 new cases statewide on Tuesday, bringing Wyoming’s total to 993 with 262 probable cases. Fremont and Park counties led Tuesday’s count with four new cases each. Other reported new cases were in Campbell, Crook, Laramie, Platte, and Teton counties. Uinta County, which has seen a June surge in reported cases, had no new reports of the virus on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s WDH report showed that recoveries continue to rise in the state with another 18 on Tuesday to now number 747. Statewide testing increased by nearly 1,100 on Tuesday and now totals 38,806.

Here is a breakdown of all 23 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Tuesday: Albany (27, -), Big Horn (9, -), Campbell (37, +3), Carbon (13, -), Converse (15, -), Crook (7, +1), Fremont (300, +4), Goshen (4, -), Hot Springs (9, -), Johnson (15, -), Laramie (139, +2), Lincoln (11, -), Natrona (83, -), Niobrara (1, -), Park (15, +4), Platte (2, +1), Sheridan (15, -), Sublette (3, -), Sweetwater (51, +3), Teton (82, +2), Uinta (120, -), Washakie (34, -), and Weston (1, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday: Albany (2), Big Horn (2), Campbell (13), Carbon (9), Converse (10), Fremont (39), Goshen (1), Hot Springs (3), Johnson (4), Laramie (76), Lincoln (4), Natrona (15), Niobrara (1), Park (1), Sheridan (4), Sublette (2), Sweetwater (8), Teton (31), Uinta (32), and Washakie (5).