Sweetwater County Tourism Board and local museums celebrate Museum Month

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism (Explore Rock Springs & Green River, WY) is proud to partner with local museums to celebrate National Museum Month in October 2023.

Various projects and activities have been planned by the Rock Springs Historical Museum, the Sweetwater County Museum, and the Community Fine Arts Center. These activities are free to the public and residents and visitors are encouraged to take part to learn more about what makes Sweetwater County so special.

“The history of how Rock Springs and Green River came to be is truly inspiring. The heart, grit, and passion it took to develop this area as the Union Pacific railroad moved west, mines were developed, and a culturally diverse workforce brought it all to life, is fascinating to learn about. Celebrating October as Museum Month and bringing attention to this history gives residents and visitors a look inside this era of extreme growth in a new and exciting way,” said Jenissa Meredith, President & CEO of Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism.

Community Fine Art Center

A main component of the celebration centers around the Driving of the Spike event on October 23 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. that will take place at the Community Fine Art Center (400 C St.). Meet the Artist is at 9 a.m. with school and public tours until noon. The 43’ tall Golden Spike Monument art piece will be traveling from the Golden Spike National Historical Park to Rock Springs, Wyoming as one of nine “Whistle Stop” locations. The purpose of the event is to provide a greater understanding of the story behind the workers who built the transcontinental railroad. The goal is also to engage the communities and students about railroad history and public art. The viewing opportunity will enable visitors to view the Monument up close. Whistle Stops are being organized by the Golden Spike Foundation to create fun and educational community events and media attention. The focus will be the construction of the transcontinental railroad and the workers whose ingenuity and sacrifices made this feat of human engineering a reality.

More Info: https://www.downtownrs.com/2023/10/23/155516/driving-of-the-spike-2023-whistle-stop-road-show/

The Community Fine Art Center is also hosting a community art exhibit focused on Western Expansion from Oct. 2 – 31.

Details here:

https://www.cfac4art.com/exhibits_classes_performances.php

In addition to the Golden Spike event and the Community Art Exhibit on Western Expansion, several other activities are taking place in the month of October including:

Rock Springs Historical Museum

“The Rock Springs Historical Museum is celebrating National Museums Month all of October with contests, informative posts, community events, and an open house. We are excited to celebrate 135 years of Rock Springs history and looking forward to another 135 years to come!” said Jennifer Messer, Rock Springs Historical Museum Coordinator.

October 1–7

Celebrating the City of Rock Springs 1888 Incorporation Day

Facebook – Asking people to post about their memories/photos of Rock Springs.

October 8-14

Celebrating the Museum Board

Facebook – Meet the Museum Board

October 11

Meet the Museum Board Event

Rock Springs Historical Museum

5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Treats provided in the Fire Station and information about the Board’s past and present.

October 15-23

UPRR Promotional Displays

Rock Springs Historical Museum

October 23

Golden Spike Encounter

Community Fine Art Center (400 C Street in Rock Springs)

9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

October 28

Downtown Rock Springs Halloween Stroll

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

November 13

1888 Anniversary of the Election of the First Mayor of Rock Springs,

W.H. O’Donnell Mayoral Displays

Rock Springs Historical Museum

4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Sweetwater County Historical Museum

“The Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River continues a special autumn tradition with a Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) ofrenda. As featured in the animated Walt Disney film “Coco,” Día de los Muertos is a holiday for honoring the dead which originated in Mexico but is now celebrated in many countries and regions. Celebrants create ofrendas (offerings) using items such as food, flowers, photos, and sugar skulls,” said Aidan Brady, Sweetwater Historical Museum Public Engagement Coordinator.

October 3

Day of the Dead Ofrenda Exhibit Opening

Sweetwater County Historical Museum

October 7

Downtown Street Fair

Downtown Green River, WY

Contact: 307-875-4585

October 11

National Fossil Day Event

Sweetwater County Historical Museum

October 21

Day of the Dead Exhibit Celebration

Sweetwater County Historical Museum

Danza, Corazon, Y Cultura, a local Mexican folk-dance group joins us once again, with refreshments and activities to celebrate our Ofrenda exhibit for Day of the Dead.

October 27

“Glow in the Dark” Halloween Parade

Downtown Green River, WY

7-8 p.m.

Contact: 307-875-4585

October 27

Halloween Outdoor Movie

North 1st East, Green River, WY

8-10 p.m.

Contact: 307-875-4585