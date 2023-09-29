Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism announces quarterly R.E.A.C.H winners

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The Sweetwater County Joint Travel and Tourism Board (SWCTT) is pleased to announce the 3rd Quarter 2023 R.E.A.C.H. Award winners (Rare and Exceptional Achievement for Customer Service in Hospitality):

Stormy Wilson – Hampton Inn, Rock Springs, WY

Kennedy Ferguson – Green River RV Park, Green River, WY

Felicia Maes – Green River RV Park, Green River, WY

Micol Homer – My Place Hotel, Rock Springs, WY

Diego Maya – Hampton Inn, Green River, WY

The quarterly R.E.A.C.H. Awards honor outstanding customer service provided by employees in the local tourism and hospitality industry that celebrate and enhance Sweetwater County’s reputation as a first-class visitor destination. Award winners serve as champions for the tourism industry. “Our local hospitality employees truly inspire us all. They work so hard to ensure that visitors have an enjoyable experience in Sweetwater County, literally turning strangers into friends. They are the backbone of the industry and deserve to be recognized regularly for their exceptional efforts,” said Jenissa Meredith, Chief Executive Officer of Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism.

Bridget Bernard, General Manager of the Hampton Inn of Rock Springs, nominated Stormy Wilson. “She left a high-paying job to work for us so that she could enjoy interacting more with people. Stormy definitely excels in customer service, and we have not had a guest walk away unhappy while she is on shift. She has been a wonderful addition to our team,” Bernard said.

Kennedy Ferguson was nominated by Sara Narramore, CEO of Green River RV Park. “Kennedy is dedicated to providing quality service. She does a fantastic job of interacting with the travelers and anyone that comes in. Her positivity and help have made our business grow in many ways. She is an essential member of our team and one of the best customer service specialists around,” Narramore said.

Narramore also nominated Felicia Maes for an award. “Felicia does a fantastic job of interacting with the travelers. I have never seen Felicia at work without a huge smile on her face and a cheerful greeting for everyone who walks in. There is a dedication to professionalism and kindness that sets her above the rest. She is an essential member of our team and one of the best customer service representatives I have ever seen,” Narramore explained.

Julia Ruble, General Manager of My Place Hotel, nominated Micol Homer. “He is always timely with preventative maintenance of all rooms and public areas. The moment he is called about something not working he goes to make that repair, easily going back to the task he was originally working on. The staff here enjoy Micol and his demeanor. He makes my job easier as he takes the maintenance load off my mind,” Ruble said.

Eva Dallmann, Director of Sales of the Hampton Inn of Green River, nominated Diego Maya. “He is very polite, and I always see him greeting others or saying good morning or hello. I appreciate him going above and beyond to help in other departments. We are lucky to have this young man working for us, he always steps up in a big way,” Dallmann said.

Congratulations to this quarter’s R.E.A.C.H. Award nominees!