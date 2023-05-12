Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism celebrates National Travel and Tourism Week

Photo courtesy of SWCTT

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism (SWCTT) is celebrating National Travel and Tourism Week by expressing appreciation for the local hospitality industry employees and the customer service they provide.

National Tourism Week is celebrated May 7-14th and during this time SWCTT staff are delivering donuts to local hotels and campgrounds, stating that the hospitality employees are truly the backbone of the industry.

Visitors to Sweetwater County Spent $174.7 million in 2022. Visitor spending generated $9.4 million in local taxes in Sweetwater County in 2022 and the industry supports over 1,500 local jobs. Dean Runyan Report, 2022. “The local lodging tax board works hard to market Sweetwater County as a visitor destination, as part of the overall road trip around the great state of Wyoming,” said Jenissa Meredith, Chief Executive Officer for Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism. “Those efforts would be for not, if when visitors arrived, they had a bad experience on the front line. Our local hospitality employees are truly the heartbeat of the industry,” added Meredith.

For more information on local tourism please visit www.ExploreWY.com.