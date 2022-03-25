Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism presents 1st quarter 2022 R.E.A.C.H. Award Winners

Front Row L-R: Jose Torres (Comfort Inn & Suites), Diana Pacheco (Comfort Inn & Suites), Yadira Benites (Comfort Inn & Suites), Julie Oman (Little America), Jenissa Meredith (Sweetwater County Travel & Tourism), Theresa Humes (Quality Inn), Lana Vermillion (Baymont Inn), Guillermina Gutierrez (Hampton Inn Rock Springs); Not Pictured: Christopher Hageman (Holiday Inn Express) – Photo submitted by SW County Joint and Travel Board

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The Sweetwater County Joint Travel and Tourism Board (SWCTT) is pleased to announce the 1st Quarter 2022 R.E.A.C.H. Award winners. R.E.A.C.H. stands for Rare and Exceptional Achievement for Customer service in Hospitality. The R.E.A.C.H. Award winners embody what it means to be customer service-oriented, hospitable, and professional.

Yadira Benites – Comfort Inn & Suites, Rock Springs, WY

Diana Pacheco – Comfort Inn & Suites, Rock Springs, WY

Jose Torres – Comfort Inn & Suites, Rock Springs, WY

Lana Vermillion – Baymont Inn, Rock Springs, WY

Theresa Humes – Quality Inn, Rock Springs, WY

Christopher Hageman – Holiday Inn Express, Rock Springs, WY

Julie Oman – Little America, Little America, WY

Guillermina Gutierrez – Hampton Inn, Rock Springs, WY

The quarterly R.E.A.C.H. Awards honor outstanding customer service provided by employees in the local tourism and hospitality industry that celebrate and enhance Sweetwater County’s reputation as a first-class visitor destination. Award winners serve as champions for the tourism industry. “SWCTT deploys a multi-media marketing and public relations campaign every year to generate tourism to Sweetwater County. Those efforts would be for not without the outstanding hospitality employees that we have in our area greeting and taking care of guests when they arrive. They are truly the backbone of the industry, treating strangers like friends and enhancing the visitor experience overall,” said Jenissa Meredith, Executive Director of Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism.

Melissa Hutchinson, General Manager of the Comfort Inn & Suites in Rock Springs, nominated Yadira Benites, stating that “Yadira’s rooms are so clean, and she pays attention to the fine details. I never have to ask her to do any extra when it comes to the rooms because if it needs done, she has already done it. She is always happy and friendly to the guest that she encounters I wish I had 10 more people just like her.” Congratulations, Yadira!

Melissa Hutchinson, General Manager of the Comfort Inn & Suites in Rock Springs, also nominated Diana Pacheco, stating that “Diana, I can’t say enough positive things about her. She works doing breakfast and housekeeping. Guests love her when she is doing breakfast. I love that she walks around and talks to our guests and makes sure they have everything they need. She is a go-getter and is amazing at her job.” Congratulations, Diana!

Melissa Hutchinson, General Manager of the Comfort Inn & Suites in Rock Springs, also nominated Jose Torres, stating that “Jose is great in the kitchen. He is very attentive to our guests. No matter what question they have for him, he has the answer, and if he doesn’t know the answer, he will find it. He goes above and beyond and is a great asset to our team.” Congratulations, Jose!

Nick Patel, General Manager of the Baymont Inn in Rock Springs, nominated Lana Vermillion, stating that “Lana is punctual and hardworking. She is excellent at customer service and always does more than she is asked. She is very willing to perform tasks and is considerate and polite to her fellow team members and to our guests.” Congratulations, Lana!

Tricia Green, General Manager of both the Quality Inn and the Holiday Inn Express in Rock Springs, nominated Theresa Humes of the Quality Inn, stating, “Theresa has been with us for many, many years. During this time, she has worked at the Front Desk, in Housekeeping, and in Laundry. She volunteers to paint the pool, pulls weeds, pretty much everything and anything she is asked to do. Recently we lost our Breakfast Attendant, and once again we relied on Theresa to pick up the slack, and she has embraced her new position with pride and enthusiasm. She is reliable and dependable, and our guests love her. Not only is she doing a phenomenal job as the Breakfast Attendant, when she gets done, but she also helps Housekeeping wherever they need her. We are very lucky to have Theresa with us.” Congratulations, Theresa!

Tricia Green, General Manager of both the Quality Inn and the Holiday Inn Express in Rock Springs, also nominated Christopher Hageman of the Holiday Inn Express, stating, “Chris has worked for us a couple of times. During his time with us, he has always been very reliable and dependable. He is one of the best Housekeepers we have, so we have been having him help us train our new employees. Chris took it upon himself to create a training guide specific to our hotel for the new employees, basically a cheat sheet for them. Not only did he develop this tool, but it is also complete with pictures. Chris is always polite and professional and does everything he is asked to do. When finished with his rooms, he helps others. We are very glad to have Chris back with us again.” Congratulations, Chris!

Rebecca Fagnant, Hotel Manager of Little America, nominated Julie Oman, stating, “Julie is one of the most impressive people I have worked with. She is very reliable, dependable, and goes above and beyond at her job at Little America. She is excellent with customers and wonderful with other employees. She is a wonderful asset to our company. Julie always has a smile on her face and a pleasant demeanor, whether you encounter her in person or on the phone, her knowledge and personality are exceptional!” Congratulations, Julie!

Bridget Bernard, General Manager of the Hampton Inn in Rock Springs, nominated Guillermina Gutierrez, stating, “Guille has worked for us since August of 2019. Even though she has only been at our property since 2019, she also worked for us several years before that at our La Quinta/Baymont property when it was under our ownership. Guille is such a pleasure to have and always goes out of her way to help us out wherever needed. She takes on extra tasks and pays attention to the little things. We love having her and she is always willing to help. She is one person we can ask to do something, and she always follows through with it and completes it, or does extra to WOW us. She is loved not only by our external guests but also our internal guests.” Congratulations, Guillermina!

Congratulations to all R.E.A.C.H. award winners! We thank you for your commitment to the Hospitality industry and to our many Sweetwater County visitors!