Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism presents quarterly R.E.A.C.H. Awards

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

December 18, 2023 — Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism recently recognized the quarterly R.E.A.C.H. Award winners. R.E.A.C.H. stands for Rare and Exceptional Achievement for Customer service in Hospitality. Eight local hospitality employees were recognized for their excellence in customer service in the tourism industry.

“I created the R.E.A.C.H. awards 15 years ago knowing that local hotel, restaurant, and retail employees are truly the backbone of the tourism industry. Without these employees warmly greeting guests, ensuring that their accommodations and services are in tip top shape, and treating strangers like friends, we would not have the visitor economy we have today,” said Jenissa Meredith, CEO of Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism.

Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism recognized the following hospitality employees for their outstanding efforts:

Rachel Pappas and Randy Randles, of the Rock Springs Holiday Inn, were nominated by General Manager Trish Green. Pappas serves as a Night Auditor and was recognized for her dependability, teamwork, and dedication to her job. Randles, who is also a Night Auditor, was honored for his reliability, attention to detail, and willingness to go the extra mile. Richard Stallman, of the Holiday Inn Express, was also nominated by Green. Stallman received the recognition for his punctuality, helpfulness, and friendliness to guests and coworkers.

Stephen Caron, a Front Desk Clerk at the My Place Hotel, was nominated for the award by General Manager Julia Ruble. “His excellent customer service skills, eagerness to learn and teach others, and precision to detail makes him an excellent employee.” Ruble said.

Braxton Feldmeier, a Front Desk Clerk at the Comfort Inn and Suites in Rock Springs, received a recommendation for the award from Melissa Hutchinson, General Manager of the facility. “Feldmeier, who is new to the hospitality industry, excels at answering customer questions and making guests feel welcome during check-in.” according to Hutchinson.

Jessica Florencio, the Assistant General Manager at the Rock Springs Hampton Inn, was recommended for the award by her supervisor, Bridget Bernard, General Manager of the property. “Florencio’s knowledge of the hospitality industry, willingness to learn, and helpfulness are an invaluable asset to the Hampton Inn.” Bernard explained.

Eva Dallman, of the Green River Hampton Inn, also received a R.E.A.C.H. award for her exceptional work ethic. Bernard recommended Dallman for the honor and said, “Dallman’s professionalism, outgoing personality, and willingness to lend a helping hand are to be commended.” Casey Jones, who also works at the Green River Hampton Inn, was nominated by Jessica Phillips, the property’s Assistant General Manager. Jones works as a Front desk Agent as well as a Housekeeper. Phillips said, “Jones’ strong work ethic, friendliness, and positive attitude make her a fantastic addition to the staff.”

The eight award winners were recognized at a recent Sweetwater County Lodging Association Luncheon by Jenissa Meredith, Chief Executive Officer of Sweetwater County Travel & Tourism.