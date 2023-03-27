Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism presents quarterly R.E.A.C.H. Awards

Photos courtesy of Allison Volcic

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Quarterly R.E.A.C.H. (Rare and Exceptional Achievement for Customer service in Hospitality) Awards were presented to two employees for their excellence in customer service in the tourism industry. While honoring the “backbone” of the tourism industry, the event also honored Sweetwater County Pride.

The Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism Board recognized Ashlee Richards and Richard Sample for their efforts. Richards, a night auditor at My Place Hotel, was nominated by Julia Ruble for her diligence, precision, leadership, thoughtfulness, professionalism, and enthusiasm on the job. Sample, a host at Green River’s Hampton Inn, was nominated by Kim Strid and Eva Dallmann and was recognized for his friendliness, timeliness, and willingness to go above and beyond in his job duties.

Richards and Sample were recognized at a recent Sweetwater County Lodging Association Luncheon by Allison Volcic, Industry Relations Manager for Sweetwater County Travel & Tourism Board.