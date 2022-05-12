Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism recognizes board member service

Left to Right: Mark Lyon – Board Vice-Chair, Bridget Renteria – Board Chair, Erika Lee-Koshar – Board Member, Jenissa Meredith – CEO

Left to Right: Janet Hartford – Board Member and Jenissa Meredith – CEO (Photos submitted by the Travel and Tourism Board)

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The Sweetwater County Joint Travel and Tourism Board recently recognized Janet Hartford and Erika Lee-Koshar for 9 years of service on the board.

Hartford and Lee-Koshar served on several committees throughout their terms, and each made invaluable contributions to the overall board mission to generate local tourism. Hartford served as board treasurer for several years as well. “Both Janet and Erika were exemplary board members and will be greatly missed. They offered local expertise, vision, and passion for tourism in every aspect of their service,” said Jenissa Meredith, Chief Executive Officer of Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism.