Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism Sees 5% Increase in Leisure Visitation

Rock Springs, Wy (6/24/19) – According to a press release sent out by Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism, leisure lodging increased in the county by 5% from 2016 to 2018.

The Released Stated:

Every two to three years Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism (SWCTT) commissions a lodging study to measure the segments occupying the local hotels and campgrounds. The study measures whether visitors are in the area for work purposes or on a leisure vacation.

Wyoming state statute mandates that lodging tax dollars be spent by SWCTT on marketing efforts to promote visitation to the area. The marketing efforts deployed by SWCTT resulted in leisure visitation to the area increasing from 24% of the overall lodging occupancy in 2016 to 29% in 2018. This 5% increase in leisure occupancy has helped to offset the fluctuation in the lodging occupancy made up from the energy sector.

For every $1 of lodging tax that SWCTT spent to advertise to potential visitors, there was a return on investment to the local economy of $48.

SWCTT fulfills almost 50,000 travel guide requests and drives over 80,000 new visitors to the website www.tourwyoming.com every year.

“Over the past 12 years we have continually fine-tuned our advertising efforts to ensure that our messaging is resonating with potential visitors and that our ads are placed in the best markets and through the most effective mediums to drive visitation to Sweetwater County,” said Jenissa Meredith, Executive Director of Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism.

Meredith added, “We have seen the leisure occupancy segment as low as 15% in 2008, so for leisure visitation to make up almost 1/3 of the overall occupancy today is a huge success,” added Meredith.