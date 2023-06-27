Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism talk about impacts from lodging tax

Wyo4News Photo

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — During this month’s Green River Chamber Luncheon, the Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism did a presentation on the impacts that the 4% lodging tax has provided in Sweetwater County.

Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism receives money from the 4% lodging tax in Sweetwater County. During the 2021-22 season, they made about $1.3 million. That money funds nonprofit events around Sweetwater County. During this time, Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism has helped Sweetwater County School District’s One and Two host 3A and 4A State Soccer, which is estimated to have a $6 million impact on Sweetwater County. During this time, they finished the new Mustang Loop behind Western Wyoming Community College.

During the luncheon, Jenissa Meredith talked about the Flaming Gorge All-American Road. She mentioned that this scenic byway is only one of 37 of the nation’s designated All-American Roads. Lucy Diggins-Wold then gave a presentation on the Flaming Gorge Bus Tours. Flaming Gorge tours take about nine hours, every tour is different and is done on LeBus charters. It’s $68 per ticket, or $49 per ticket if you want to book a private tour with a party of 20 or more. Jenissa then mentioned that they have sandboards for sale for $209 each. They were featured on KUTV Channel 2 News in the Road Trippin’ segment.

Allison Volcic talked about the CTA program and the R.E.A.C.H. awards (Rare and Exceptional Achievement in Customer Service and Hospitality). CTA stands for certified tourism ambassador, and that is a national certification. Anyone interested can get in touch with Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism to sign up for the class. Learn more about it here.

Most of their advertising is done out of state to bring visitors in. To learn more about what Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism has done for the community, you can visit them at explorewy.com.