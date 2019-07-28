Sweetwater County Unemployment Up In June But Lower Than One Year Ago

Cheyenne, WY (7/28/19) – According to the latest unemployment figures from the Research & Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, Sweetwater Counties unemployment rate in June stood at 4.2%. That is an increase from the 3.5% unemployment rate in May, but down from 4.4% in June 2018.

The report showed the state of Wyoming’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged from May to June 2019 at 3.5%. Wyoming’s unemployment rate decreased from its year-ago level of 4.1% and was slightly lower than the current U.S. unemployment rate of 3.7%.

Many Wyoming counties saw an increase in unemployment rates from May to June. The reports state “unemployment sometimes rises in June as young people get out of school and begin looking for work”

Compared to a year earlier, unemployment fell in 18 Wyoming counties, rose slightly in three counties, and remained unchanged in two counties.

Some surrounding county unemployment rates:

Fremont County, June 2019 – 4.7%, June 2018 – 5.3%

Lincoln County, June 2019 – 3.4%, June 2019 – 3.6%

Sublette County, June 2019 – 4.2%, June 2018 – 4.0%

Uinta County, June 2019 – 4.3%, June 2018 – 4.6%

Teton County had the lowest unemployment rate in June at 2.3%. The highest unemployment rate was found in Fremont County at 4.7%.

Research & Planning has scheduled the July unemployment news release for August 27, 2019.