Sweetwater County Veterans Day Events 2023

November 6, 2023 — Honor Veterans by attending some of these great Veterans Day Events!

Veterans Day Events 2023

Nov. 7, 2023 – Stagecoach Elementary 2nd grade will present a musical concert to honor our Veterans at 6:00 p.m. in the Stagecoach Gym. The program will be under 30 minutes. Please come out and support these hardworking students and enjoy their musical talents.

Nov. 10, 2023 – Lincoln Middle School in G.R. 6th graders Veterans Day Program 10:00 a.m. in the Lincoln Middle School auditorium.

Nov. 10, 2023 – Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County will provide lunch for Veterans. The to-go meal for two will be available to veterans from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10. The dinner includes country-fried steak, cream gravy, mashed potatoes, and chuckwagon corn, along with apple pie for dessert. As always, the meal is free for veterans and one guest each. Veterans are asked to drive around to the back of the Specialty Clinics at 1180 College Drive. When they drive up to the entrance of Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center, they will be handed their meals.

Nov. 10, 2023 – Veterans Day Cookies at 1:00 p.m. at the American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28, 38 N. Center Street, Green River. You bring the goodies; they’ll provide the bags! Bring your pre-baked sweets in, and they’ll get them all bagged up and ready for delivery. Miss Judith is delivering cookies to the Veterans at Castle Rock and needs our help! Join them at 1:00 p.m. to put together cookie packs for local heroes!

Nov. 10, 2023 – The Rock Springs Historical Museum will host two separate events in honor of Veterans Day.

1. Local historian Corina K. Lee is offering a special presentation of her Rock Springs Cemetery Veterans Tour. The slide show presentation and talk will be held inside the RSHM Fire Station starting at 1:00 p.m. and last roughly two hours, depending on questions and audience interaction. It is a perfect chance for those unable to walk the cemetery to experience the entire tour. Ms. Lee’s talk is free of charge, open and accessible to the public and appropriate for all ages.

2. Swedish heavy metal band Sabaton is giving special access to museums around the world to show their new hour-long animated film “The War To End All Wars”. Depicting tales from WWI through the music from Sabaton’s latest album, the film is a vivid look at history. Showtime for “The War To End All Wars” begins at 6:00 p.m., and the Broadway Theatre doors will open at 5:30 p.m., the film is free of charge and unrated but deals with mature themes and graphic visuals and may not be suitable for all viewers.

Nov. 10, 2023 – Sweetwater #2350 Fraternal Order of Eagles is having a spaghetti dinner fundraiser to help pay for the improvements they have planned for their Aerie home. From 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., $10 a plate. They will have a silent auction and 50/50 raffle. Dinner, as always, is open to the public. They are looking for items for the auction. If you have a hobby or craft and want to spread the word about your wonderful talents, making a donation to help make a difference is a great way to show off what you can do.

Nov. 10th and 11th, 2023 – Semi-Pro Hockey Rock Springs Roughnecks vs. Vacaville Hitman Veteran’s Day honoring all those who served at the Rock Springs Recreation Center

Nov. 11, 2023 – The American Legion in Green River is having a Veterans Day Pancake Breakfast from 8:00-10:00 a.m. Boy Scouts Troop 312 will be cooking and serving our Veterans. FREE to veterans and their families.

Nov. 11, 2023 – Veterans Day Concert @ Square State Brewery 7-10:00 p.m. Join Square State Brewery this Veterans Day for a concert with the incredibly talented Steve Davis! They are offering a free pint to all Veterans who served their country. Steve Davis won the title of number one songwriter in Wyoming in 2022. He has leaned into his outlaw country/Americana folk roots to put together a one-man band attraction that is sure to please!

Nov. 11, 2023 – Applebee’s will give thanks to all Active Duty Military, Veterans, Reserves, and National Guard who dine in-restaurant with a complimentary full-size entrée from an exclusive menu created just for them.

If you are having a Veterans Day event that hasn’t been included in this article, please email us at [email protected] to get your event included.