Sweetwater County Weather: April 27, 2020, Monday

Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 72. Windy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 16 mph increasing to 18 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 67. Windy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light southwest wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Friday Night – A slight chance of showers before 7 pm, then a slight chance of showers after 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Sunday – A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy.