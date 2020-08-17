Sweetwater County Weather: August 17, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 17, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 57. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 93. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. West northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light west southwest wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 89.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 88.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.