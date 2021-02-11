Sweetwater County Weather: February 11, 2021

Advertisement

February 11, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A 20 percent chance of snow after 3 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west wind of 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight – A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly after 8 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Friday – A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Friday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy, with a west wind of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday – Snow likely, mainly after 11 am. Cloudy, with a high near 31. West southwest wind 8 to 11 mph becoming east in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Saturday Night – Snow likely, mainly before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -4. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11 am. Partly sunny and cold, with a high near 6. Blustery, with a northeast wind of 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around -2.

Washington’s Birthday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 26. Breezy.

Monday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 23. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Breezy.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 27. Breezy.