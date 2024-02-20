Sweetwater County extended forecast for February 20, 2024

Tuesday – Scattered snow showers before 11 am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Calm wind becoming west-southwest at 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 8 pm, then scattered snow showers. Patchy fog between 10 pm and 3 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. South southwest wind 5 to 9 mph, becoming west-northwest after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Wednesday – Scattered snow showers, mainly before 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. West wind around 7 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 17. West wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 38.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Monday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy.